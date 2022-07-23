Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Points.com Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Points.com

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

