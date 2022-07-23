Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.11. 1,041,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.35. Pool has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $32,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 176.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.33.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

