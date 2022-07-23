Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $471.33.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

