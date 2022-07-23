Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $716,150.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00005747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.