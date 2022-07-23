Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $85.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:POST opened at $84.67 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
