Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $85.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Post Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $84.67 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Stories

