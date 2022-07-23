PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at C$12,116,228.93. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,240.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

