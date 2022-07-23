PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.77 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.14.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$110,953.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,240 in the last ninety days.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

