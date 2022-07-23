Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.10.

Premium Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

PBH stock opened at C$99.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.3899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

