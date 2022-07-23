Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.05

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.05 and traded as low as C$100.48. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$101.50, with a volume of 44,156 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

