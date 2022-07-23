Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,041,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

