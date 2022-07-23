Project WITH (WIKEN) Price Hits $0.0098

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Project WITH has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.64 or 1.00012016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Project WITH Profile

Project WITH is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

