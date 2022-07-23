ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

