ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65.

