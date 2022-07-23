Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

