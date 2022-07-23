Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $72.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.45.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.