QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $112,816.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

