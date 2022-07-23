Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $108.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $108.00 target price on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.62.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

