QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.