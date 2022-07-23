Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ XM opened at $12.23 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $14,230,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualtrics International Company Profile

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

