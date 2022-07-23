Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $358-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.42 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.23 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

