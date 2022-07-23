Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $133.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

