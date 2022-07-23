QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,290.36 or 1.00008821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

