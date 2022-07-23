Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $8,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

