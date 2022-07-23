Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Cap of $9.86 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $299,811.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

