R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

