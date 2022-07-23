Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 2.8%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 805,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,526,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
