Radicle Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00008683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $59.63 million and $44.48 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.54 or 1.00006953 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
