Rainicorn Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $260,189.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
