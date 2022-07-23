Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Reaches $49,914.70

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,197.11 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

