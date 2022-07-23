Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RRC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

