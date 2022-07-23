Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $129.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.27.

RPD stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 115.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

