Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $244,683.56 and $14,530.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,482.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.16 or 0.06863792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00252017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00114589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00655384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00547005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

