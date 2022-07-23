Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

