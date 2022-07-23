Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 315,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

