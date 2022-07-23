Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0080 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $949,000.00 and approximately $49,266.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

