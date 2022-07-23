Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0080 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $949,000.00 and approximately $49,266.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
Raze Network Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Raze Network Coin Trading
