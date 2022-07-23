RBB Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

RBB opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

