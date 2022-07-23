Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.88) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($78.90) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.