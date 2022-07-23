Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.22.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

