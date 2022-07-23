RED Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, RED has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $288,911.02 and $21,010.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00248835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.