Redcentric plc (RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on September 16th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redcentric Price Performance

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.57. Redcentric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £189.68 million and a PE ratio of 2,041.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($55,797.82). In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($55,797.82). Also, insider Nick Bate acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($59,294.68).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

Further Reading

