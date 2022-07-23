Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Financial Review

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.27 $6.46 million N/A N/A Redfin $1.92 billion 0.52 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.74

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Redfin 1 12 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Offerpad Solutions and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 290.12%. Redfin has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 148.21%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Redfin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Redfin has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07%

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Redfin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

