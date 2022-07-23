Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Watsco by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 12.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $6,356,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

Watsco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $254.25 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

