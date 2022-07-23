Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,305,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

