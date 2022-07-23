Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.30 and its 200-day moving average is $566.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.