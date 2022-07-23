Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $5,236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.1 %

CCI opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.