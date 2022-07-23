Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

