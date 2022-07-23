Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 130.95 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

