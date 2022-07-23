Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $367.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

