Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 440,759 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 68.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

