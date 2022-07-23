Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 476 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.92.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

